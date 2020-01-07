Bartylla was last seen Tuesday, Jan. 7, at a residence in Barrows, south of Brainerd. Her purse and phone were left behind.

Family members reported Bartylla missing Wednesday. Her father Bruce Bartylla told the Brainerd Dispatch she is chemically dependent and is unstable at this time. She was last seen with known methamphetamine addicts in Brainerd, who have refused to give any information on her whereabouts, according to her father. Crow Wing County Capt. Joe Meyer said that information is something the sheriff’s office is looking at.

Meyer said there is no reason to suspect foul play at this time because there were no signs of a struggle at the residence where Bartylla was last seen. Her family, however, is concerned, as it is unusual for her to leave without her phone and purse.

“We just want her safe and to come home. We love her,” Bruce Bartylla said in a Facebook message.

Meyer said the county’s drone team will search a wooded area Friday. After that, an organized law enforcement search will ensue. He did not disclose the location of the wooded area and said law enforcement is not asking for volunteers to search at this time.

Anyone with information on Jenna Bartylla’s whereabouts should contact the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office at 218-829-4749 and ask to speak with an investigator.