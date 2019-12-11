Micah Pittman, 44, of Milton, Fla., drowned on Nov. 14 near Point Douglas Park Beach in southern Washington County, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office. Pittman’s death has been ruled accidental, but the case remains under investigation by the U.S. Coast Guard Upper Mississippi River and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Pittman was taken to Regina Medical Center in Hastings and pronounced dead just before 3 p.m. Nov. 14.

Pittman was reported to have been wearing a life jacket when he drowned. It was sunny outside, and there were west winds at 10 mph, according to Coast Guard officials.

The vessel is owned by Arco, but was being leased by Inland Marine Service, which is based in Hebron, Ky. Inland Marine officials on Wednesday declined to comment.

He is survived by a daughter, Sierra.

Washington County’s Point Douglas Park is on the St. Croix River, just above its confluence with the Mississippi River.