ISLE, Minn. — A husband and wife were found deceased Tuesday, Jan. 7, in a vehicle partially submerged in water in Lakeside Township in Aitkin County in central Minnesota.

The Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 9:50 a.m. of a rollover vehicle in a ditch in Lakeside Township, north of Isle. The caller reported two occupants in the vehicle and it was upside down and partially submerged in water. Lakeside Township is situated along the east shore of Mille Lacs Lake on the northerly portion of the lake. Upon arrival, first responders confirmed two occupants were inside the vehicle and were deceased. They are identified as Paul and Teresa Debreto of Isle.

The victims were transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office whose provisional finding is the couple died of probable hypothermia, the sheriff’s office reported.

Isle is located on the southeast side of Mille Lacs Lake, about 47 miles southeast of Brainerd.