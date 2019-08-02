MABEL, Minn. — A teenager died in a collision involving a semi-trailer truck and a car Wednesday morning, Jan. 1, at an intersection in Mabel in far southern Minnesota, according to news reports and the Minnesota State Patrol.

The car carrying a 17-year-old passenger was making a left turn when it collided with the truck traveling east on Minnesota Highway 44. The teen, a passenger who was sitting in the front seat, died on impact. The driver of the car was airlifted to Gundersen Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis., and is in critical condition, news reports say. A passenger in the back seat was taken to Gundersen. The truck driver did not suffer any injuries.

The semi was transporting about 35 cows when the accident occurred. There were reports of a least one dead cow and several injured from the accident.

Mabel is located about an hour southeast of Rochester.