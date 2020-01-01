WILKIN COUNTY, Minn. — A 69-year-old man from Whitehall, Mont., died in a crash on New Year's Eve, and five people from Fergus Falls, Minn., suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at Minnesota Highway 9 and 260th Street in Meadows Township.

The Montana man was heading south on Highway 9 when his 1992 Chevrolet pickup veered into the northbound lane, colliding with a 2008 Buick Enclave, the patrol said. The road was snowy and icy at the time.

The five motorists in the Buick received injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to St. Francis Hospital in Breckenridge, Minn., the patrol said.

The pickup driver was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said. His name was not immediately released.