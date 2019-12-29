FORESTON, Minn. — An ambulance driver suffered injuries when the ambulance rolled off the road Sunday, Dec. 29, while transporting a non-emergency patient west of Foreston in Mille Lacs County.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that Jeremy Jody Black, 43, of Mora was driving the ambulance west on Highway 23 at 8:11 a.m. near Foreston when he lost control on slushy and icy roads. The ambulance rotated clockwise, left the road and rolled onto the driver’s side.

Black was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

The two passengers were not injured.

All parties in the ambulance were wearing seat belts, according to the State Patrol.