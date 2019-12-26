MINNEAPOLIS — Friends and family are preparing to say their final farewell to a Minnesota boy who was in critical condition following a deadly accident last week at a west-central Minnesota grain silo.

Alex Boesl, 11, was taken to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis on Saturday, Dec. 21, after inhaling suffocating, toxic fumes that had accumulated in the bottom of a grain silo in rural Millerville, about 20 miles north of Alexandria. He had been working on the farm with his father, Curt Boesl, when the two were overcome by the gases.

Curt Boesl and his brother, Steve Boesl, who worked for the local volunteer fire department, both died in the incident. Steve Boesl had come to help save the two from the silo.

The young boy was in critical condition in the days following the incident, and a Thursday night, Dec. 26, post to his CaringBridge site said the family was preparing to let Alex go. A Christmas Day post to the page said the boy was still in critical condition and that he was being taken off sedation.

"It is with broken hearts that we realize that God’s will is not the same as our wishes," said family associate Amy Revering. "Although a miracle didn’t happen here for us, eternal life in the House of God is the most beautiful of all miracles."

Family and community members from Millerville gathered Monday to pray for a miracle for the boy's recovery.

Revering alluded to organ donation in the post, saying that it would be Alex Boesl's dying wish to help others.

"As others wait for a miracle, Alex’s heart of gold would want them to receive it," Revering said. "Alex’s Christmas miracle is giving life to others. His giving legacy will live on."

In the post, Revering also urged family members to continue praying for the Boesl family.

"Through our faith, we have no doubt that Alex will be united with his dad in Heaven, as Curt waits for him with arms wide open," the post said.