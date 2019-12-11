PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — One person suffered burns from an oven explosion reported just after 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, at Tasty Pizza North in Pequot Lakes.

The injured person was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Additional information was not available, Pequot Lakes police said in a news release.

Tasty Pizza North posted the following on its Facebook page Thursday evening: "Update: Bob is on his way to Hennepin right now in stable condition. We appreciate all of your thoughts, prayers, calls and texts."

Bob and Mary Peterson own the restaurant, which was closed Thursday.

The explosion was caused when the pilot light in an oven was being re-lit after it had gone out, police said. The Pequot Lakes Fire Department found no gas leaks inside the restaurant.