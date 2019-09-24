MAHNOMEN, Minn. — A 78-year-old Fosston woman who died in a Christmas Day crash on a snow and ice covered U.S. Highway 59 in Mahnomen County has been identified.

Fay Steinmetz was driving a Ford Crown Victoria northbound on the slippery highway when she lost control and spun out into the southbound lanes where she collided with an oncoming Dodge Grand Caravan, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The crash occurred at 11:12 a.m. Wednesday on the highway north of Mahnomen.

The two passengers from Underwood in the Dodge suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver, Tisa Diane-Steinnman Jones, 63, was taken to the Mahnomen Hospital, and her passenger, Curtis Lee Jones, 63, was transported to a Fargo hospital.