GLYNDON, Minn. — Three people were taken to the hospital after they had to jump off a bridge to avoid an oncoming car early Wednesday, Dec. 25.

According to a release by the Minnesota State Patrol, the incident occurred on the Buffalo River Bridge at about 1:40 a.m. when a Dodge Ram driven by a 36-year-old Warren, Minn., man stopped to help a disabled Toyota Corolla with two occupants from the Twin Cities.

An oncoming Chevy Malibu driven by a 21-year-old West Fargo, N.D., man spun out and hit the Corolla, causing the three people to jump off the bridge to avoid being struck, the release says.

All three suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and the two occupants of the Corolla were taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. The driver of the Malibu wasn't injured, according to the State Patrol.

The release said the road was snowy and icy at the time.