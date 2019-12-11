The woman, Francine Elaine Harrom, was crossing U.S. Highway 2 from Adams Avenue Northwest in a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier at roughly 12:32 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A 2011 Coach bus, driven by 48-year-old Jeffrey Larry Sele of Thief River Falls, was traveling eastbound when it ran a red light, the Patrol said, and T-boned Harrom's car. The report did not say if the bus was carrying any passengers.

Sele was wearing a seat belt and did not suffer any serious injuries. It is unknown if Harrom was wearing a seat belt. The Bemidji Police Department and Beltrami County Sheriff's Department also responded to the call.