MILLERVILLE, Minn. -- Two men have died from a farming-related incident that took place Saturday, Dec. 21, north of Millerville, and as of Sunday, an 11-year-old boy was in a Twin Cities hospital fighting for his life.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Curt Boesl, 47, of rural Millerville, was working in the top of his silo when he was overcome by fumes. His 11-year-old son, Alex, was also in the silo and was overcome by fumes.

Another son, whose name was not released, was outside the silo and observed what happened. After calling 911 shortly before 11 a.m., the son called his uncle, Steve Boesl, who lived nearby.

Steve Boesl, 49, arrived on the farm and entered the top of the silo to try and rescue his brother and his nephew. Steve was then reportedly overcome by fumes as well.

The Millerville Fire Department was able to extricate all three from inside the top of the silo, the sheriff’s office said, and resuscitation efforts began.

Curt Boesl and his son were treated on scene by ambulance personnel and each were transported by LifeLink III helicopters. Curt was flown to St. Cloud Hospital and Alex was flown to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital.

Steve Boesl was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel. He was later transported to the Midwest Examiner’s Office for cause of death determination.

Responding to the scene were the Millerville Fire Department and First Responders, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, North Ambulance, Parkers Prairie Ambulance, LifeLink III helicopter, North Air helicopter, Alexandria Fire Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

A GoFundMe page was set up for the families on Sunday.

Millerville is 20 miles northwest of Alexandria, Minn.