BUXTON, N.D. — Authorities have identified a Minnesota man killed in a semi-train collision in North Dakota.

Jose Silvam 32, of Dilworth, Minn., was driving a 2004 Mack straight truck east on a Traill County Township Road, two miles south of Buxton, N.D., at about 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Silva failed to yield to the BNSF train at the intersection with the tracks and the train struck the semi’s passenger side.

The intersection was marked with railroad signs and a yield sign.

Silva was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene of the collision. The two people in the train were uninjured.

Buxton is about 27 miles south of Grand Forks, N.D.