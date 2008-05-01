BUXTON, N.D. — A man was killed after the straight truck he was in was hit by a train in rural at about 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 18, according to a release by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The man was driving a 2004 Mack straight truck and traveling east on a Traill County township road two miles south of Buxton, N.D., when he failed to yield for an oncoming Burlington Northern Santa Fe train and the truck was hit on the passenger side, the release said. Buxton is about 27 miles south of Grand Forks, N.D.

The intersection was marked with railroad signs and a yield sign, the report said.

The driver of the truck was a 32-year-old male from Dilworth, Minn., who wasn't wearing a seat belt and died on scene, the report said. The driver and the passenger on the train were not injured.

The man's name is expected to be released Thursday, Dec. 19, the release said.