ST. PAUL — Fewer people died of workplace injuries in Minnesota last year than in 2017, according to a U.S. Department of Labor report.

Workplace injuries were the cause of 75 deaths in Minnesota in 2018, according to the department, down from 101 in 2017 and 92 in 2016. That comes out to roughly 2.7 deaths per 100,000 full-time workers.

Nationally, the ratio of deaths to workers remained steady in 2018 at 3.5 fatal injuries per every 100,000 full-time workers. A total of 5,250 fatal work injuries were recorded by the department in 2018, up 2% from 5,147 in 2017.

Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting were the deadliest industries in the state in 2018, and accounted for 22 deaths recorded that year. That works out to approximately 23.2 deaths per 100,000 workers.

Construction was the second deadliest at 14 fatal injuries. Retail trade counted only three, down from 14 in 2017.

Transportation accidents resulted in 26 fatal work injuries in 2018, more than any other type of incident. Thirteen people, meanwhile, were fatally struck by moving objects or equipment.

Twelve people fell to their deaths at work in 2018 and another dozen died from violence or intentional injury caused by persons or animals.

In Minnesota, men accounted for 67 of the fatal work injuries that were recorded in 2018. A total of 8 women died, according to the report, down from the 12 that were recorded a year earlier. A total of 33 fatalities affected workers ages 55 and older.

In total, the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigated 25 fatalities in 2018. Cases investigated by the agency were reported to it separately from the U.S. Labor Department.



