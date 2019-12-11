PERHAM, Minn. — On a bitterly cold morning Monday, Dec. 16, Perham came out to say farewell to Chief Warrant Officer 2 Charles P. Nord.

Nord, 30, of Perham, was one of three soldiers killed in a Minnesota National Guard helicopter crash shortly after takeoff south of St. Cloud on Dec. 5. His funeral was at Perham High School, to accommodate a large crowd. All school classes were canceled, with flags flying at half-staff through the day.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Waltz was in attendance as well as Nord’s National Guard unit Company C 211 General Support Aviation Battalion - Northstar Dustoff, local servicemen and women, Nord’s family and friends, and members of the community. They gathered on the hardwood floor and bleachers of the Perham gym, to pay their respects to his memory.

During the service, Nord was eulogized as a good-natured prankster and loyal friend. First Lt. Aaron M. Johnson recalled being awakened by Nord throwing cheese at him, saying it was time for breakfast, or by having a small speaker play the sound of mewing cats.

After the funeral service, Nord was given full military honors outside of the school by the Minnesota Army National Guard Honor Guard. He was saluted by his fellow servicemen and women, as two Black Hawk Helicopters flew overhead in his honor.

The flag that he loved and served under, the one that had been draped over his casket, was folded and presented to his wife, Kaley Nord, of Perham. With her was the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Lydia, and their expected son, Jack Charles. The family had lived in Detroit Lakes, Vergas and Perham at various times.

Nord was buried privately in the Vergas City Cemetery after the funeral services.

He was the last of the three guardsmen to be laid to rest: Services for Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg, 28, were Thursday in Collegeville in Stearns County; and services for Warrant Officer James A. Rogers Jr., 28, were Saturday in Howard Lake.

The three guardsmen were killed when their helicopter lost control during a a maintenance flight. Guard officials said such flights typically involve the minimum number of crew members necessary. The minimum number of people needed to fly a Black Hawk, one of the Army's most widely used helicopters, is three.