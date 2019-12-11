COON RAPIDS, Minn. -- A teenager was fatally struck by a Metro Transit commuter train in Coon Rapids on Friday evening, authorities said.

According to the Anoka County sheriff’s office, first responders were called about 6:45 p.m. regarding a collision involving a train and a pedestrian in the area of 119th Avenue and the railroad tracks near Northdale Boulevard.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash involved a northbound Northstar commuter train carrying about 50 passengers between Minneapolis and Big Lake.

Authorities said that no passengers were injured. They were transferred to Metro Transit buses. Meanwhile, 119th Avenue was closed and traffic was being diverted.

No other details about the victim, including age, gender and hometown, were immediately released late Friday night.

The incident is under investigation by the Anoka County sheriff’s office, Coon Rapids police, Metro Transit police and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.