ST. PAUL — Memorial services have been arranged for the three Minnesota National Guard service members who died on Thursday, Dec. 5, in a helicopter crash outside of St. Cloud, Minn.

Sgt. Kort M. Plantenberg and Warrant Officers James A. Rogers, Jr. and Charles P. Nord all died in the crash, which occurred shortly after they took off in a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from the Army Aviation Support Facility at the St. Cloud airport. Guard officials have said that they were taking part in a maintenance flight.

The U.S. Army and local authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash, per military policy.

A visitation for Nord, 30, will be held at the Perham High School from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15 with a prayer service planned for 3 p.m. Visitation will continue there the following day from beginning at 9 a.m., according to his death notice, and will conclude with a funeral at 11 a.m.

After graduating from Perham High School in 2007, Nord in 2011 enlisted in the state Army National Guard as an air crewman and in 2016 became a warrant officer and Black Hawk medical evacuation pilot. He is survived by his wife, Kaley, and two-year-old daughter Lydia, according to the Guard, as well as an expected child.

A service for Plantenberg, 28, will be held on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Saint John's Abbey Church in Collegeville. Visitation will take place beginning at 11 a.m. and will be followed by a burial service at 1 p.m., according to his obituary. The Avon, Minn. resident graduated in 2009 from the Albany Area High School and in 2016 enlisted with the Guard as an aircraft electrician.

Prior to his death, he had been preparing to begin the state warrant officer program in March before attending flight school, according to the Guard.

Visitation for Rogers, 28, will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School in Howard Lake, Minn. A memorial will be held the following afternoon at 1:00, according to the Chilson Funeral Home of Winsted, Minn.

A Winsted resident, Rogers graduated in 2010 from the St. James High School and one year earlier had enlisted with the Guard as a field artillery specialist. He became a warrant officer and Black Hawk pilot in 2013.