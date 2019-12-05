GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. -- A former professional hockey player from Grand Rapids, Scot Kleinendorst, 59, was badly injured and fighting for his life following a heavy machinery accident at the town's paper mill, UPM Blandin, over the weekend.

"Although it is still under investigation, there was an accident while Scot was operating a piece of heavy machinery at UPM," the family wrote on a Caring Bridge page. "He suffered multiple traumatic injuries, including very serious trauma to the brain. Scot was airlifted to Duluth and eventually stabilized after many blood transfusions. After he was stabilized, he went into emergency surgery to relieve the life-threatening hemorrhage on the left side of his brain."

The family said Kleinendorst "pulled through" the surgery on his brain. He also suffered many broken bones in the accident.

The incident occurred Saturday evening, the company said in a statement, reiterating that Kleinendorst was stabilized and flown to a Duluth trauma center by helicopter.

"We are all shocked by this tragic incident and our immediate thoughts are with our employee and family," UPM Blandin spokesperson Marsha Miller said. "We are in contact with the family and will support the family as much as possible in this difficult situation."

The state office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed the investigation.

Blandin, which reported the incident, has seven days to respond. If Minnesota OSHA Compliance is satisfied with the response, the incident would be closed, officials said.

Kleinendorst played in the National Hockey League from 1982-90, appearing in 281 games for the Hartford Whalers, New York Rangers and Washington Capitals. He played collegiately at Providence University after starring at Grand Rapids High School, where he was first team All-State defenseman in 1977-78 and part of a state championship team in 1976.