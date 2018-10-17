BENA, Minn. — A 60-year-old St. Paul man died in one-vehicle crash early Saturday, Dec. 7, near Bena in the north-central part of the state.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a crash at 1:43 a.m. Saturday on County Road 8, a mile south of Bena.

Deputies arrived and found a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado had left the road, rolled into the ditch and landed in a swampy area. The driver was the only occupant and was reported dead inside the car upon deputies’ arrival.

The driver’s identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

The crash is still under investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.