GARY, Minn. — A 62-year-old man is dead in a grain bin accident in northeast Norman County on Thursday, Dec. 5.

At 1:09 p.m., emergency crews responded to a 911 call reporting a man trapped inside a grain bin about 40 miles northeast of Fargo, according to a news release from the Norman County Sheriff's Office.

First responders discovered a man's body inside of the grain bin, which was taken to Grand Forks for an autopsy.

The man's name is being withheld pending notification of family.