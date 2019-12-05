ST. PAUL — The Minnesota National Guard has confirmed one of its UH-60 helicopters went down south of St. Cloud Thursday afternoon, Dec. 5.

According to a statement from the state National Guard, the helicopter took off from St. Cloud around 2 p.m for a maintenance test flight. Three state National Guard personnel were on board.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office confirmed through social media that the helicopter crashed at approximately 2:15 p.m. near Marty, about 16 miles south of St. Cloud. The Guard said it worked with local law enforcement agencies to determine the status and location of the aircraft.

No new information about the individuals aboard the helicopter has been released.

Through a spokesperson, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said that he plans to travel to the St. Cloud area near the crash site this evening. As a result of the copter's crash, the tree lighting ceremony scheduled to take place at the governor's residence has been postponed.

A Minnesota State Patrol helicopter and the Minnesota Aviation Rescue Team (MART) assisted in the search, the State Patrol said in a tweet. MART is a partnership between the Minnesota State Patrol and St. Paul Fire Department that combines State Patrol helicopters and pilots and St. Paul fire rescue crews.