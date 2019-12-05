GRAND RAPIDS -- A 40-year-old man from Grand Rapids was killed Wednesday, Dec. 4, when the commercial truck he was driving was struck by a train in rural St. Louis County.

The crash was reported just after noon at the intersection of Sax Road and County Road 7, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office. The location is in McDavitt Township, along the Sax-Zim Bog, and a few miles northwest of the town of Cotton.

First responders found Adam Eugene Newton, 40, in a ditch near the collision site, the sheriff's office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash involved a northbound Canadian National train, according to the sheriff's office. The rail crossing is controlled with stop signs. It was the second collision between a train and vehicle in northeast Minnesota in recent days. On Monday, an Eveleth woman was unhurt when her car slid into a moving freight train in Clinton Township.