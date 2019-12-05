ALBANY, Minn. – A Stearns County man died in a farm accident Wednesday evening after being pinned under a gravity box full of corn that had overturned.

The victim was identified as Daniel Wielenberg, 52, of Albany.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, it appeared that a bridge of corn had formed over the top of the gravity box and when Wielenberg attempted to break the bridge, the box overturned.

At around 7:22 p.m. he was found unresponsive under the gravity box by a family member.

Individuals at the scene were able to remove the overturned gravity box with a skid steer but Wielenberg was pronounced dead.

Albany is about 27 miles northwest of St. Cloud.



