PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — A 38-year-old man died following a snowmobile crash reported just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, on the Paul Bunyan Trail, just north of Olson Road, in Pequot Lakes.

The Pequot Lakes Police Department reported two men were riding snowmobiles south on the Paul Bunyan Trail when one left the trail and crashed into a tree. The other snowmobile operator called 911 to report the crash and administered CPR to the victim. Emergency responders also administered CPR, however efforts to revive him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The victim, Andrew Novak from Prior Lake, was operating a 2007 Yamaha Phazer. It appears Novak left the trail, striking the tree. The crash remains under investigation.

Pequot Lakes is about 23 miles north of Brainerd.