On Monday, Nov. 25, the crash victims were identified by police and the Hennepin County medical examiner’s office as LeRoy Olson, 23, and Brandon Pietsch, 24. A memorial was set up for the men along Pilot Knob Road, just south of County Road 42, where police said they were ejected and died at the scene.

Apple Valley police Capt. Greg Dahlstrom said investigators have not been able to determine who was driving the car, which was registered to either Olson or a member of his family.

It is also not known if the men were wearing seat belts, Dahlstrom said.

“The injuries were very traumatic, and the car was destroyed,” he said.

The driver of the truck, identified as Carl Hamilton, 55, of Lacona, Iowa, was taken to a hospital for evaluation and is expected to survive.

Dahlstrom said there was no indication at the scene that alcohol played a part in the wreck. Toxicology results are pending.

Investigators plan to interview witnesses again and talk with a few new ones “to see if we can shed some more light on what the heck happened … how (the car) ended up in the other lane,” Dahlstrom said.