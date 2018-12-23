The Minnesota State Patrol reported that at 3:12 a.m., 62-year-old Joseph Daniel Villeneuve was driving a 2002 Chrysler Town and Country Van westbound on U.S. Highway 2. While he was approaching Highway 46 in front of the White Oak Casino, his vehicle struck 25-year-old Nicholas Reese of Walker, who was in the westbound lane of traffic, the Patrol said. Reese was air-lifted to Saint Mary's Hospital in Duluth with life-threatening injuries.

The roads were dry at the time of the accident, according to the report.

Villeneuve was wearing a seat belt, and alcohol was not a factor in his driving, the Patrol said. Velleneuve was not injured in the accident, although it is unknown if his airbag deployed. A condition report on Reese was not immediately available.