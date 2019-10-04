CLOQUET -- Authorities have identified the man who drowned early Saturday morning in the St. Louis River in Scanlon.

Ryan William Hill, 34, of Scanlon was pronounced dead at the scene after falling through the ice south of Minnesota Highway 61.

Around 1:30 a.m., Cloquet police officers who were finishing a call at a nearby bar heard Hill calling for help, according to a news release. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad located Hill about 5:45 a.m., 40 feet from where he was last seen and in about 20 feet of water.

Minnesota Power reduced water flow at the dam upstream from the incident while rescue crews conducted the search.

Traffic was shut down over the Highway 61 bridge while the rescue and recovery operation occurred, the news release stated. The river is entirely open south of the drowning location under Interstate 35.

Medical examiners will further examine Hill's body. The case remains under investigation.