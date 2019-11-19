SHAKOPEE, Minn. — Getting tangled in electrical lines may well have saved the life of a pilot Saturday, Nov. 23, from a deadly crash on the ground. The pilot also was somehow spared electrocution when he flew his small plane into the live wires.

Thomas Koskovich, 65, of Shakopee flew into the power lines and became entangled about 4 p.m. Saturday, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responding to a 911 call found the aircraft suspended upside down just south of Shakopee.

Koskovich was not seriously injured, and rescue crews got him safely to the ground once power to the lines was temporarily cut.

“This incident could have been much worse,” said Sheriff Luke Hennen. “We are grateful the pilot was able to walk away without any injuries.”

The investigation into the crash was turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration.