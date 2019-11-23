SCANLON, Minn. — A man drowned early Saturday, Nov. 23, after falling through the ice on the St. Louis River near Scanlon in northeastern Minnesota.

Around 1:30 a.m., Cloquet police officers who were finishing a call at a nearby bar heard a person calling for help, according to a news release from the Cloquet Police Department.

Officers discovered a person had fallen through the ice south of Minnesota Highway 61. The St. Louis County Rescue Squad found the man about 5:45 a.m. in about 20 feet of water and 40 feet from where the man was last seen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim is a 34-year-old Scanlon man but his name was being withheld until family was notified.

Minnesota Power reduced water flow at the dam upstream from the incident while rescue crews conducted the search.

Traffic was shut down over the Highway 61 bridge while the rescue and recovery operation occurred, the news release stated. The river is entirely open south of the drowning location under Interstate 35.

"We do not know at this time if foul play is suspected or why the victim was on the ice at the time he went through," the news release stated.