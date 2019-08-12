CLAREMONT, Minn. -- Two people were killed in a head-on crash with semi-trailer Wednesday evening on U.S. Highway 14 in Dodge County.

The crash occurred shortly after 6 p.m. near Claremont, which is about 30 miles west of Rochester.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the driver of a Ford Fusion heading east on Highway 14 crossed the centerline of the two-lane highway and collided head on with a semi heading west. The semi went into the north ditch of the highway, rolled on its side and the cab caught fire. The semi was carrying 27,000 pounds of fertilizer, the Patrol said.

The driver of the semi escaped serious injury, the Patrol said. The driver and passenger of the Ford Fusion, a 57-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman, both of New Richland, Minn., were pronounced dead on the scene. The highway was closed for several hours.