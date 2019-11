DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A pedestrian was killed Wednesday morning, Nov. 20, between Highway 59 and Brandy Lake Road north of Detroit Lakes..

The accident involved a semi, Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said. The pedestrian died at the scene, he said.

The semi driver reported no injuries.

The incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. Law enforcement had Highway 59 in that area blocked for a time.

The names of those involved have not been released yet.