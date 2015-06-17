DETROIT LAKES, Minn. — A 57-year-old Detroit Lakes man was struck and killed by a semi truck Wednesday morning on Highway 59 at Brandy Lake Road north of Detroit Lakes.

The victim was identified as James David Gunthorpe, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.

A 2018 Kenworth semi was traveling northbound on Highway 59 about 5:45 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian, who was in the northbound lane, the patrol said. Gunthorpe died at the scene.

The driver of the semi, Ronald Eugene Spradling, 64, of Pine City, and his passenger, Catherine Ann Spradling, also 64 and of Pine City, were not injured, according to the report.

Both were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not involved, the patrol said.