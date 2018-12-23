MILTONA, Minn. -- A 94-year-old Miltona man died in an icy, two-vehicle crash on County Road 14 near Miltona Saturday morning, Nov. 16.

Marvin William Hertwig, 79, of Miltona parked his vehicle partially in the east-bound lane near Smokey Timbers Road. Kenneth Jakob Karius was traveling east on County Road 14, struck Hertwig's vehicle and ended up in the ditch, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the crash at 8:52 a.m.

The Miltona Fire Department extricated Karius from his vehicle and he was transported by LifeLink Helicopter to the St. Cloud Hospital where Karius died as a result of his injuries.

Hertwig was not injured.

The road conditions were icy, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is still under investigation by the sheriff's office and the State Patrol.

The sheriff's office was assisted by Miltona First Responders, Miltona Fire Department, North Ambulance, Parkers Prairie Ambulance, LifeLink and the State Patrol.







