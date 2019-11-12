WASECA, Minn. — A 43-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman was killed in a two-car accident early Tuesday, Nov. 12, in Waseca County. The crash was reported just after 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of State Highway 13 and County Road 62, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

A 2005 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Keaton Nikoley, 26, Lonsdale, was traveling north on Highway 13 when it was struck by a 2018 Chevy Malibu traveling westbound on County Road 62. The patrol said the woman driving the Malibu was not wearing a seat belt and was killed in the crash.

Nikoley was wearing a seat belt and was transported to a Mankato hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The name of the woman has not been released.

Waseca County is about 30 miles east of Mankato.