HECTOR, Minn. — A Hector man pinned in a combine corn head Wednesday, Nov. 6, was freed and airlifted from the scene. His injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office said 28-year-old Benjamin Beadell had one leg trapped in the corn head mechanism between snouts.

The accident investigation revealed that the combine was stationary while Beadell and others were working near the running corn head. Beadell’s leg became pinned in the head by its gathering chains. A slip clutch on the head then engaged, which prevented Beadell from being pulled further into the mechanism, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

The farm accident was reported at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday about 4 miles north of Hector.

Beadell was treated at the scene by Hector Ambulance Service personnel and then flown to North Memorial Health in Robbinsdale by a North Air Care helicopter.

Hector is 40 miles southeast of Willmar.