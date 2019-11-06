GRYGLA, Minn. — A 58-year-old Alexandria man was killed when the vehicle crossed over the center line on a curve and collided with an oncoming vehicle Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 6, near Grygla in northwestern Minnesota.

Kevin Arthur McCormick was driving a 2018 Nissan Frontier southbound on Highway 219 near 340th Avenue NE around 4:20 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol said, when it approached a 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Samantha Sue Lunsetter, 43, of Gatzke. Both individuals were airlifted from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

McCormick was transported to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks and later died. Lunsetter was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts, the State Patrol said.

Grygla is about 40 miles northeast of Thief River Falls.