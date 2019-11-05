BRAINERD, Minn. — In the predawn darkness Tuesday, Nov. 5, a vehicle missed a turn and was reported submerged in the Mississippi River in Brainerd along with five occupants.

The people in the car made it to shore and were taken by ambulance to Essentia Health-St. Joseph’s Medical Center to be treated for signs of hypothermia, the Brainerd Police Department reported.

Shortly before 6 a.m., Police Chief Corky McQuiston said all the occupants had made it to shore by the time officers arrived.

“The vehicle, a 2010 silver Ford Escape, was traveling in a northwesterly direction near the Community Garden area in Rotary Park when it failed to make a right turn and ran off the roadway,” the police department reported. “The vehicle was located almost 30 feet out from shore at a depth between 6 and 7 feet. The vehicle experienced moderate damage to the front end from leaving the roadway.”

The incident remains under investigation.