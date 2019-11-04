VIRGINIA, Minn. — One person is dead after a service truck crash in ArcelorMittal's Minorca mine in Virginia on Tuesday morning.

The Virginia Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle crash at the mine at 9:40 a.m. Nov. 5. The had crashed on a haul road within the mine, leaving one person dead, according to Erik Jonassen, a battalion chief of the Virginia Fire Department.

Jonassen said he would not speculate on what caused the crash as the investigation is ongoing.

The Virginia Police Department, Mine Safety and Health Administration and the St. Louis County inspector of mines are investigating the death.

The county and MSHA declined to comment on the investigation.

It's Minorca Mine's first death since June 8, 2007 when Donavon Ray Dunblazier, 49, of rural Gilbert, was killed when the mobile crane he was operating tipped over.

Tuesday's vehicle crash is the second vehicle crash at the Minorca mine this year.

In April, a haul truck carrying iron ore overturned at Minorca, spilling about 100 gallons of diesel fuel. The truck slid down an embankment as it prepared to unload ore into a stockpile. The driver was taken to the hospital out of precaution and later released.