WALKER, Minn. — Six adult passengers suffered injuries when a bus crashed into a tree off Highway 371 Saturday, Nov. 2, in Walker in north-central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the 1992 Ford bus, driven by 50-year-old Gary Charles Matthews of Clearbrook, was southbound on Highway 371 near Front Street at 8:41 p.m. when it swerved to avoid a vehicle that crossed the centerline. The bus entered into the right ditch and struck a tree.

Fifteen adult passengers from the Twin Cities area were on the bus. Six suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and were transported to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. Those injured were: Jacqueline Marie Bauer, 34, Hastings; Cassandra Marie Frandrup, 29, Hastings; Tara Marie Glad, 45, Hastings; Nicole Elizabeth, Link, 29, St. Louis Park; Deborah Karen Regenscheid, 62, Hastings; and Katie Lynn Regenscheid, 34, Hastings.

None of the passengers were wearing seat belts.