LAKELAND SHORES, Minn. — The former mayor of Lakeland Shores died Sunday, Nov. 3, after he was struck along Interstate 94 while adjusting a strap on a trailer he was towing, officials said.

Randy Kopesky, 65, died at the scene Sunday near the St. Croix rest area, just west of the Wisconsin border, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The accident occurred at about 8:50 a.m.

The 51-year-old woman who struck Kopesky was initially booked into the Washington County Jail in Stillwater on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide. She has since been released. No charges have been filed against her as of Monday morning.

“Randy was loved by everyone in the community and was always looking to do more good things to improve the St. Croix Valley,” said state Sen. Karin Housley, R-St. Mary’s Point, a longtime friend.

Kopesky was standing next to his 2013 Chevrolet Blazer, which was towing a trailer with two snowmobiles, on the shoulder of I-94 when he was struck by a 2019 Kia Sorrento driven by Brenda Hafemann.

Family members told Housely that Kopesky and his wife, Reggie, planned to meet in the parking lot of Oak-Land Junior High School in Lake Elmo and then drive on together to Belle Plaine, Minn., to visit their new grandchild.

“It’s just so sad,” Housley said. “He was following her, but told her he had to pull over to fix a strap on his trailer as he was pulling his snowmobiles. He never showed up.”

Kopesky served as mayor of Lakeland Shores for 10 years and had served on the city council since his 2016 election. He also was a founding member and chairman of the Yellow Ribbon Alliance Lower St. Croix Valley.

Hafemann has a lengthy history when it comes to traffic infractions, including speeding, driving after suspension and careless driving, according to court records.

While Hafemann has been released from jail, the incident remains under investigation. “Impairment is not suspected,” according to the State Patrol.