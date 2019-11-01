EAGAN, Minn. — A 13-year-old Eagan boy riding his bike to school Friday morning, Nov. 1, was struck by a car and died of his injuries, police said.

The boy, Patric Vitek, was hit in the 1000 block of Diffley Road, just south of Dakota Hills Middle School, where he was a seventh-grader, according to police and the Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan School District.

According to a police statement, Eagan officers arrived at the scene about 7:20 a.m. and found Vitek lying in the road with multiple injuries. He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the car was headed east on Diffley Road in the center lane and struck the back tire of Vitek’s bike.

The collision remains under investigation.