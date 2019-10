WILLMAR, Minn. — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle car crash in Willmar on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 30.

The victim was a passenger in one of the vehicles involved in the crash, police said in a press release.

A driver of one of the vehicles, a woman, was seriously injured and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, according to the release.

The accident is still under investigation, and the identities of the victims have not been released.