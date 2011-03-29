ARLINGTON, S.D. — A 37-year-old man has died of injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Sept. 28 southwest of Arlington.

A pickup westbound on 217th Street collided with a pickup that was northbound on 451st Avenue in an uncontrolled intersection.

Wesley Decker of Arlington was driving the westbound pickup. He died from his injuries Saturday, Oct. 26.

The other driver, 29-year-old Cody Bunker of Arlington, sustained serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Arlington is located about an hour northwest of Sioux Falls.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.