A motorist is dead following a fatal crash between a van and a semitractor-trailer the morning of Friday, Oct. 25, east of Brainerd.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash occurred at 7:52 a.m. at the intersection of Crow Wing County Highway 2 and Highway 25. The identities of the drivers and the extent of each’s injuries were expected to be released Saturday morning, according to the state patrol.

The crash report stated a Dodge Caravan driven by a 36-year-old Pierz woman was traveling north on Highway 25 when it struck a Kenworth truck traveling east on County Highway 2. The truck, driven by a 59-year-old Staples man, failed to yield at the intersection, according to the state patrol.

The Caravan struck the back of the truck, which caused the Kenworth to roll. The truck came to rest on the south shoulder of County Highway 2 and the Caravan came to rest on the northbound lane of Highway 25.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office assisted the state patrol at the scene.