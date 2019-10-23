WASECA, Minn. — A Waseca teenager was killed Wednesday night, Oct. 23, in a single-vehicle crash, and a law enforcement officer on the scene in southern Minnesota suffered third-degree burns from a downed power line.

The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. when a green Ford Ranger pickup truck struck a power pole and rolled on County Road 4 near the intersection of 330th Avenue.

Alexis Tiegs, 15, was thrown from the truck onto the opposite side of the roadway, causing fatal injuries at the scene. The male teen driver, a 16-year-old, was transported to the Mankato hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening.

According to a Waseca County sheriff’s office news release, Deputy Josh Langr arrived on the scene and discovered the truck.

While working on the scene, the deputy inadvertently walked into a partially downed power line, suffering third-degree electrical burns. He was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis.

Waseca County Sheriff Brad Milbrath said Langr was in stable condition on Thursday morning.

The superintendent of the Waseca Public School District confirmed to KSTP-TV that Tiegs was a sophomore at Waseca Senior High School.

The Minnesota State Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.