GRAND RAPIDS, Minn. — A Grand Rapids woman lost her life in a pedestrian crash Saturday night, Oct. 20, on Highway 169 near Grand Rapids in Itasca County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at 10:10 p.m., a 2009 Chevy Impala operated by Kennedy Mikael Niska, 22, Crosby, was southbound on Highway 169 when the vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian, Wanda Jean Meinhardt, 63, of Grand Rapids, near Laplant Road in Grand Rapids Township. Niska was not injured in the crash.