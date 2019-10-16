The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two people who died in a car crash east of Crookston on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

A 2001 Mazda Tribute driven by Jacob Anderson, 36, of Fertile, Minn., failed to yield at the intersection of 270th Avenue Southwest and County Road 46 in Gentilly, Minn., to a 2019 Freightliner M2 just before 1 p.m., a press release said. Anderson was westbound on 270th Avenue Southwest and the semitrailer, which was driven by Robert Arnett, 57, of Silver Bay, Minn., was southbound on County Road 46, according to deputies.

Arnett was not injured, but Anderson and his passenger, 33-year-old Alison Reierson of Winger, Minn., died at the scene, the release said.

Anderson and Reierson were taken to the UND Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

The Crookston Area Ambulance, Crookston Fire Department and Minnesota State Patrol assisted the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.