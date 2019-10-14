CROOKSTON, Minn. — Two people died in an early morning crash in northwest Minnesota Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Crookston Ambulance and Fire Departments were dispatched to the intersection of Polk County Road 46 and 270th Street Southwest for a two-vehicle crash.

According to a release by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a 2001 Mazda Tribute was traveling west on 270th Street and failed to yield to a large truck headed south on County Road 46. The driver of the truck, 57-year-old Robert Arnett, of Silver Bay, Minn., was uninjured.

The driver of the Mazda, a 36-year-old male from Fertile, Minn., along with a passenger, a 33-year-old female from Winger, Minn., were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were transported to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Officials said their names will be released after the families of the deceased are notified.