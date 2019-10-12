According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the crash was reported just before 11 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 8 and County Road 63.

According to the report, a Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by a 62-year-old man from Squaw Lake, Minn., was towing a passenger car on a car dolly when it failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 63 and collided with a 2002 Oldsmobile Silhouette SUV that was southbound on County Road 8.

The driver of the Trailblazer was treated on scene and then taken to the hospital in Deer River with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Silhouette, a 58-year-old male from Federal Dam, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

A 4-year-old girl from Federal Dam, a passenger in the Silhouette, was transported by North Memorial Air Care to a Twin Cities area hospital with serious injuries.

The accident is under investigation and names are being withheld pending notification of family members, the release said. Also responding to the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, North Memorial Ambulance, Leech Lake Tribal Police, Federal Dam Fire Department and Longville Fire Department.

Federal Dam is about 43 miles southeast of Bemidji.







